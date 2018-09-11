Man shot in the head on George Street

Photo by Shane Superville

At around 8.20 am, when pupils at a nearby school were settling into their first class of the day, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head metres away.

The sound of the gunshot was heard at the school but staff said classes would continue.

Police said the man, identified as Chavez Toppin, was shot at in an ongoing turf war between rival gangs in the community.

Toppin was sitting in a car with a female friend when a gunman, wearing a black bandana over part of his face, approached and shot him once in the head.

Toppin is being treated at hospital.