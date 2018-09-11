Make them one way

THE EDITOR: While I fully agree with the recent Ministry of Works advisory about changes on some roads from September 3 to December 2, I think a few were overlooked in Woodbrook.

Roberts, Hunter and Brabant Streets, from Damien Street (by One Woodbrook place), all need to be made one-way as the streets are too narrow in this area to accommodate parked vehicles with others coming in opposite directions, as is the current situation.

Maybe its not too late to include this in the experimental scheme, or at least have a look at it.

W DOPSON, Woodbrook