N Touch
Tuesday 11 September 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Make them one way

THE EDITOR: While I fully agree with the recent Ministry of Works advisory about changes on some roads from September 3 to December 2, I think a few were overlooked in Woodbrook.

Roberts, Hunter and Brabant Streets, from Damien Street (by One Woodbrook place), all need to be made one-way as the streets are too narrow in this area to accommodate parked vehicles with others coming in opposite directions, as is the current situation.

Maybe its not too late to include this in the experimental scheme, or at least have a look at it.

W DOPSON, Woodbrook

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Make them one way"

Letters to the Editor

Red, white and oil

THE EDITOR: The dominant red in the flag is a reminder of the passionate way…