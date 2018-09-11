Le Hunte: Water returns today

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte

Thousands of students in Port of Spain and environs who lost another day of school today because of no water will have water on Wednesday.

Residents of Port of Spain, Woodbrook, Belmont, Curepe, Mt Dor, Piarco, Santa Cruz and environs have been experiencing a lack of pipe borne water because of a rupture in a 36-inch-diameter main along the Beetham Highway last Sunday.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said the issue had been fixed.

“The problem was resolved today at around 9 am. The welding on the main started at around 6 am and it was completed by 9 am. Water started flowing in the line at about 9 am, so between the hours of 9 am and 11 am today we will start a slow flow production of water because we have to manage the flow going through. Customers will not be able to use the first set of water because it will be very dirty in the pipeline.”