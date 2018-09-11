Hospitalised after alleged police beating

RYAN TROTMAN, a 32-year-old man accused of murder, was taken to the Sangre Grande hospital after he was allegedly beaten by police officer at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

While police sources say the man allegedly stabbed an officer, Trotman’s lawyers claimed yesterday he was left blind in one eye as a result of the beating.

Newsday was told, at about 9.30 am yesterday Trotman was taken to the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court by police. As he was being taken out the police vehicle, he complained that his handcuffs were too tight. It is being alleged that the police officers kicked and cuffed him, leaving him with an injury to his eye and bruises about his body.

He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and was also treated for the bruises. Trotman remained there up to press time yesterday.

One of Trotman’s attorneys, Delicia Bethelmy, dismissed claims that he allegedly stabbed one of the police officers, noting that before prisoners are taken out of the police station, they are searched.