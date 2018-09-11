Hajj pilgrims test negative for MERS, discharged

THE four pilgrims who returned from the Hajj to Mecca last week Monday and were tested for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), also known as camel flu, were expected to be released from hospital yesterday. The results showed up negative for the disease.

The four, who had been part of four groups who went on the pilgrimage, were admitted to Caura Chest Hospital on Friday with fever, cough and other signs and symptoms of respiratory tract infection.

The Health Ministry monitors the health of Hajj pilgrims before their journey and upon their return to TT. Because many respiratory tract infections have similar symptoms, and considering the association of MERS with a history of travel to the Arabian Peninsula, standard protocols were applied in testing the travellers.

The four were quarantined at Caura pending the results.

One of the Hajj group leaders, Sheriffudeen Mohammed, said no members of his group had any of the symptoms.

“No one in my group, praise the Lord. When we reached home last week Monday, we presented our health cards and we were cleared by immigration. Of course some of them had a little cough and cold, but that was all.

“We were there for about 25 days. The place was very hot. The Ministry of Health had given us a good clearance at the airport and they were very nice. So any slight interference in our bodies, we just have to report it to them, and they would come and sort us out.”

Another group leader, Omar Mohammed, said he did not know the names of the pilgrims, only that 86 were in his group, and when they returned home there were 83, the others having headed for other countries.

“I just heard that they were at Caura. I don’t know their names, but the conditions there were pretty rough, very dusty and hot. I got a little cold myself, but my doctor gave me medication and I’m all right. I wish I could help, but I don’t know who they are.”

There are no vaccines available for MERS. Medical care is provided to support and relieve the signs and symptoms, but there are no treatments to cure the infection. Infections such as MERS and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) can be fatal.

It was advised that if anyone had close contact with someone within 14 days after they travelled from a country in or near the Arabian Peninsula, and the traveller has/had fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, that person should monitor their health for 14 days.