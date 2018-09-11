Family wants renewed investigation: Can Griffith find Ria

AFTER seeing the dramatic rescue of kidnapped Palmiste mother Natalie Pollonais, the relatives of another kidnapped woman are asking Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to review her case.

September 22 will mark two years since Ria Sookdeo was abducted outside her children’s primary school after dropping them off to classes.

She was forced from her SUV by men dressed in police tactical gear - a detail that is identical to Pollonais’ kidnapping.

A police sketch of a suspect in Ria’s case was released and her father, Frankie Rajkumar said that sketch bears a striking resemblance to a photo of one of the men who is said to be in custody now for Pollonais’ kidnapping.

Rajkumar wants an audience with Griffith as he said there is new information that has to come to light about his only daughter’s life.

Rajkumar, 66, said he is hoping that Griffith can crack Ria’s case and his family can finally have answers about what happened to the Debe hairdresser.

"Mr Griffith seems to be taking a different approach that is getting results, I would grateful if he could look into Ria's case and see what he can find," Rajkumar said.