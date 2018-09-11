Fact check: Cpl not arrested for Pollonais kidnapping

RELATIVES of one of three police corporals whose photos are circulating on social media linking him to the kidnapping of Palmiste mother Natalie Pollonais say those claims are fake news.

Pollonais was kidnapped last Thursday by men in police uniform and rescued on Monday night.

Although a ransom demand was made, police commissioner Gary Griffith said no ransom was paid.

Two policemen from the Southern Division were arrested on Monday while on duty in relation to the kidnapping.

Within hours of Pollonais' rescue, photos of three police officers began circulating on social media with the caption "Police arrested for kidnapping."

But a close relative of Cpl Rocky Gobin, who works with the Highway Patrol division, said he was never questioned or arrested for the kidnapping.

Speaking from their Palmiste home, the relative pointed Gobin, who was dressed in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, casually chatting with two workmen in the yard.

"It is fake news, I don't know how his name came to be linked to this but as you can see, he is home relaxing- he was not arrested or even questioned," the relative said.

The relative said the family is considering their legal options.

"His name has been slandered all over, people are saying the worse things about him and it is just not true, we are seeking legal advice about our options now so we may decide to take this matter to court for defamation of character."