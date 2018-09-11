Chaguanas couple released on bail

A construction company’s director and his common-law wife have been granted bail by a Chaguanas magistrate after they appeared in court charged with firearm and ammunition possession.

Marq Maurice and his common-law wife Camille Andrews were granted $100,000 and $80,000 bail respectively after the appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the Chaguanas Magistrate's Court, this morning.

The two were arrested at their home at John Peter Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas, on Saturday, when Central Division police, led by Sgt Matthew Haywood, executed a search warrant.

They were charged with possession of a Baretta pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition as well as a small quantity of marijuana.

Maurice faces an additional charge for two rounds of ammunition that was allegedly found in his vehicle.

They were not called upon to plead to the charges, when they appeared in court.

The couple will reappear in court on October 8.