Brian Lara Cricket Academy up and ready for CPL

UDECOTT members were seen taking CEPEP Chairman Ashton Ford on tour of the Brian Lara Stadium yesterday PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy is up and ready for the upcoming semi-finals and final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) to be held on Friday and Sunday.

Officials from the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) said problems encountered during last year’s game is now a thing of the past.

During a tour today of the academy today, Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP)chairman, Ashton Ford said last year there was a spillover and problems with parking space.

This year, he said, those problems were addressed and there will be no problems with parking this year.

He said the parking problems stemmed from a case of the venue being new and also people not being directed properly as they entered the stadium. Fans reported staying hours in traffic last year awaiting a parking spot.

“People also did not use the proper channels to come into the academy but this year we are going to have signs right through. Last year after the games people also limed till 1 am and they all decided to leave together which also caused traffic.”

Ford said the CPL is an international event and is dubbed the biggest party in the sports world.

“And therefore the eyes of the world will be on us on Friday and Sunday when the finals take place and for that to happen the environment must be clean and ready. People must not only see inside as beautiful but they must see outside just as beautiful and welcoming to victors.”

This year is the second year TT will be hosting the CPL games.