Accident victim has 50% chance of walking again

DOCTORS have given mother of two Salasha Ali a 50 per cent chance of walking again.

Ali, 30, a vendor, survived a freak accident in which a generator fell off the tray of a moving van and pinned her to the ground last month.

She is still warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope in serious but stable condition.

The accident happened on August 24 at Chin Chin Road, near SS Poultry and Feed Depot, at about 9 am, while Ali was packing ochroes and other produce for sale on a plastic table.

Eyewitnesses told police the driver of a white van was heading east with the generator and tools in the tray. On reaching a corner near the depot, the van veered off the road and the generator toppled out. It fell on top of Ali and some of the tools hit her 12-year-old daughter, Saleena Ramsaran, who was nearby.

Ali’s common-law husband, Michael Sookwah and Saleena, were lightly injured minor injuries. but were treated and discharged.

In an interview today, relatives told Newsday that after being told by doctors that Ali may not walk again, they broke down in tears.

“We are thankful she is alive, but just knowing that there is a chance she may not walk again is heartbreaking. But we will continue to pray that by some miracle she will walk again.”

The driver of the van was detained and later released. Cunupia police are investigating.