Wrecker almost wreck parang launch Patrons make mad rush out event

WRECKING TALK: Commodore Franklin, centre, and another driver speaking with a police officer about the wrecker.

GARY CARDINEZ

The Port of Spain City Corporation/Police wrecker almost “wrecked” the launch of the start the parang event hosted by Voces Jovenes at Lions Cultural Centre, Woodbrook on Saturday evening.

Just after the host performed and hundreds of patrons sang happy birthday to retired Commodore Anthony Franklin an announcement was made that the wrecker was working.

“They are wrecking cars parked outside the national stadium,” said the voice on the PA system.

Immediately scores of patrons including Franklin made a mad rush out of Lions heading to their cars.

Some breathe a sigh of relief when they saw their cars still where they were parked.

A barrage of questions were hurled at several officers on duty by the anxious drivers. One police officer assured them that it was not the TTPS wrecking, another informed them that they were only wrecking vehicles parked on the pavement in front of St John Ambulance Headquarters.

Though not parked on the pavement Commodore Franklin was asked to move his vehicle because it appeared to be parked too close to the corner.

While making inquires about the parking arrangements two wreckers drove up again.

This time the confused patrons directed their questions to the driver of the wreckers. Several patrons got into their vehicles and drove away never to return to Lions even though they were still three bands to perform.