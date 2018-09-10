Unidentified body found

The unidentified body of a man was found yesterday on the North Coast Road, and police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying him.

Police told Newsday at about 4 pm on Sunday, Insp Cumberbatch and ASP Maraj of the Maraval Police Station got information which led them to some bush near Light Pole 22, North Coast Road, where they found the body of a man of East Indian descent.

The man is said to be stocky, and five foot seven inches tall, with brown skin.

He had wounds to his chest and stomach which appeared to be gunshot wounds, though that cannot be confirmed until an autopsy is done.

Police will need to identify the man first.

People with any information on the discovery of this man's body are asked to call 999, 800-TIPS or the nearest police station.