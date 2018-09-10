TT national wins 2018 social entrepreneur award

TT national Alpha Sennon wins 2018 CEMEX-TEC Social Entrepreneur Award. PHOTO COURTESY CEMEX: Before leaving for Mexico, where he attended a five-day boot camp, Sennon paid a courtesy visit on Trinidad Cement Ltd’s GM, Rodolfo Martinez. PHOTO COURTESY CEMEX.

Alpha Sennon, founder and executive director of We Help You-th Farm (WHYFARM), has won US$10,000 seed capital from the 2018 CEMEX-Tec Center for Sustainable Development Award (CEMEX-TEC Award).

The TT national was one of three winners in the Social Entrepreneurs category of the annual award which recognises the social impact of entrepreneurs.

Sennon's achievement was announced by CEMEX – Trinidad Cement Ltd's majority shareholder – via a statement last Friday.

"WHYFARM promotes the importance of sustainable agriculture among young people, building their capacity in agricultural entrepreneurship and empowering them to contribute to achieving global food and nutrition security by the year 2050."

The eighth edition of the CEMEX-TEC Award recognised 17 projects from entrepreneurs and innovators that aim to generate high social impact in communities around the world.

CEMEX said the two first place award winners – Mexico and an International Prize – "will receive US$25,000 each for the implementation of their projects in the Transforming Communities category. In the Social Entrepreneurs category, 15 additional projects will obtain training and the three first place award winners will receive US$10,000 each in seed capital."