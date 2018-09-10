TRHA launches workplace wellness campaign

A TRHA workers gets tested t a health fair last Thursday, at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands

Healthy food, eye tests, tests for blood pressure, glucose levels and cholesterol and nutritional counselling were among services that members of the public took advantage off at the launch of a workplace wellness campaign by the Public Health Department aimed at improving and maintaining healthy for employees in across Tobago.

At a health fair last Thursday, at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, hosted by the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health in collaboration with the Tobago Regional Health Authority, Tiffany Hoyte, acting County Medical Officer of Health, Tobago told Newsday Tobago this was the first time this event in observance of Caribbean Wellness Day 2018, was being held in Tobago.

She said this year the unit decided to place emphasis on improving health in the workplace.

“The workplace wellness campaign, through the Health Education Unit, will focus on promoting health and wellness within the work environment. This includes aiding any health promotion activities on the job to promote healthier outcomes of workers

“We are aiming to show persons practical tools and ways in which they can practice healthy living as a means of combating non-communicable diseases, especially in the workplace…ways you can do exercises, ways you can relieve stress, all the things that contribute towards a healthier lifestyle in the workplace.”

In keeping with Caribbean Wellness Day 2018 theme “Healthy Communities Preserving the Workforce,” Dr Hoyte said the event was also an opportunity to highlight services available through the Tobago Regional Health Authority for employees.