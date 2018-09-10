Queen writes to Penal child

Anisha Rampersad, nine, displays two brochures sent to her by Queen Elizabeth 11, of Buckingham Palace. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

QUEEN Elizabeth 11 has answered the letter which a nine-year-old child from Penal wrote to her two months ago.

It said that the Queen read the letter of Anisha Rampersad, who is a Standard 3 pupil of Debe Hindu Primary school, and who posted it in July to Buckingham Palace. In the one-page letter which the little girl, of Clarkia Drive Debe, wrote herself, she expressed a desire to meet her.

Anisha said that she read about Queen Elizabeth 11 on the internet and admires her.

Anisha, who addressed the letter to ‘Her Majesty the Queen’, first identified herself and where she lives in TT. She wrote that she is from the islands of Trinidad and Tobago and has always been facinated about Kings and Queens. She didn't know, the child wrote, they exist in real life.

Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation in 1962 and we ceased to be a colony with allegiance to the British Crown. However, TT is a member of the British Commonwealth of nations.

Anisha's mother, Nichelle Rampersad, helped her daughter via the internet, to learn a bit about our history and the child decided she wanted to know more about Queen Elizabeth. Among the things about Queen Elizabeth Anisha was told by her mother, is that she is the longest reigning monarch - over 66 years. And, she is 91 years old.

Anisha wrote, “How does it feel to be a real queen; to live in a real palace?. I really wish to meet you in person. My passion is to help people and animals. My heart is filled with love just like yours.” The letter was posted via Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service and ended with Anisha’s desire for a reply soon.

Anisha received a letter from Balmoral Castle, dated August 22, signed by Susan Kissey whose position she list as Lady-in-Waiting. It addresses Anisha and thanked her for the letter, a copy of which was seen by Queen Elizabeth. It went on to say that the Queen notes that Anisha would one day like to visit Buckingham Palace to meet Her Majesty. And the letter reminded Anisha that throughout the Queen's long reign over commonwealth countries such as TT, she appreciates the affectionate loyalty she receives from her subjects.

The letter said, "Her majesty was pleased to hear from you and was touched by the nice things you said. Your letter brought back happy memories of the Queen's visits to Trinidad and Tobago."

Last week Wednesday, Nichelle waited for her daughter to return from school and handed it to her which she opened and read.

Anisha told the Newsday that she intends to reply to the Queen's letter and thank her as well for the brochures which contained colours photos of short articles of Queen Elizabeth in her younger days.