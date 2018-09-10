Pollonais rescued by police

SAFE AND SOUND: Natalie Pollonais

FOUR days after she was kidnapped, Palmiste mother of three Natalie Pollonais was rescued by police. The news was shared moments ago by the Police Service via their Twitter feed. No additional information was made available.

Earlier today, Newsday attempted to interview her husband, Inland and Offshore Contractor Ltd director Jason Pollonais, but he declined to speak.

Pollonais, 47, disappeared last Thursday, when she left the C3 Shopping Complex in San Fernando around 11.30 am, after using the gym, to visit a friend in Palmiste. When she did not show up and the friend could not reach her on her cellphone, an alarm was raised.

Within hours social media was flooded with photos of Pollonais and heartfelt appeals for her safe release.

Newsday learnt that relatives got a call from Pollonais’ kidnappers on Thursday night. Sources say she was allowed to speak to her husband, but her kidnappers hung up the phone when relatives began asking about her release. Around 10.30pm on Thursday, police found Pollonais’ BMW abandoned in the road at Cypress Hills, Union Hall.