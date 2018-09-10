Paray slams Trade Minister

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray has criticised Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon for telling businesses in South and Central Trinidad to “hold on” while Government restructures State oil company Petrotrin.

Gopee-Scoon made this comment at the launch of the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce last Saturday. In a statement, Paray described Gopee-Scoon’s comment as “callous” and “out of touch with reality.”

Paray said all business owners in South and Central Trinidad have been doing is holding on for the last three years. He claimed within that time, Government has not provided a concrete plan to address their concerns.

Paray further alleged the recent decision to close Petrotrin’s refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre, shows Government has no plan to mitigate the effects of its closure of thousands of people who will be on the breadline.