No problems at UTT

FILE PHOTO: University of TT (UTT) lecturers, seen on May 14 outside the Education Ministry's head office, Edward Street, Port of Spain, are demanding reinstatement. (Left to right) Student Sacha Mohammed, Lecturers terminated leaves the UTT O Meera campus after meeting with officials From Left Rudy Singh, Dr Kumar Mahabir, Solomon Rajnathsingh, Omar Maraj and UTT Math student Makela Celestine who came out in support of the fired lecturers. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THERE have been no problems at the University of TT (UTT) after the termination of 59 staff members earlier this year, say university officials.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said yesterday activities at all of the university’s campuses have been normal.

A second official indicated there has been nothing unusual with registration for courses and there have been many advertisements outlining the courses which are available.

Amongst the programmes being offered at UTT’s various campuses are diplomas in agriculture, software engineering, national engineering technician diplomas (available only at selected UTT campuses), BAs in the performing arts, and a certificate in aviation technology.

The deadline for many of these courses is open. UTT advises in its application forms that some programmes are available at certain campuses. The choice of campus is not guaranteed and is subject to the availability of space.

A third official explained that students can choose the courses they want and work out schedules appropriate to them. This official said students in any of the courses no longer offered could either take courses similar to these or different courses altogether.

At a news conference in May, UTT deputy chairman Prof Clement Imbert said UTT was overstaffed and the university had to cut costs. “The university can deliver international-quality education when the staff are reduced. All classes have been assigned with lecturers and professors,” he said.

He also said no student would be affected by the restructuring.