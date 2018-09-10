No fighting in school, please

THE EDITOR: Students have returned to school. They must remember that it is wrong to fight in schools and in the public place.

Parents have a duty towards their children. They are obligated to provide education, teach them religion, to pray to God and attend their church.

Prophet Muhammad said parents must train their children and display affection. He also said parents should teach their children good manners.

The Bible says, “Listen to your father who caused your birth and do not despise your mother when she is old” (Proverbs 23:22).

AHAMAD KHAYYAM, Curepe