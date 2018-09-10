MovieTowne eyes St Lucia, Jamaica, Canada

MovieTowne Chairman Derek Chin speaks at the RBL Trade Facilitation Summit at Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain.

MOVIETOWNE Chairman Derek Chin says after setting up in Guyana, he is looking at St Lucia, Jamaica and then possibly in North America.

He was speaking with the media during the Republic Bank Trade Facilitation Summit held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain.

Chin said in the last 15 years, MovieTowne has created a brand that many countries are interested in and offers of land or concessions to invest in their country was something he was working with.

He said the brand is well known throughout the region, and to some extent in North America, and MovieTowne has received offers to go into St Vincent, Antigua, St Lucia and Jamaica to a lesser extent.

Chin said he has business investments in Toronto, Canada where he is also looking to open the first MovieTowne in that part of the world.

"So it takes us from being a regional player to a more international player. I hope that we can do it. It's a challenge but I'm an entrepreneur so why not."

He said the plan for these new MovieTowne franchises was three to five years and he was looking at St Lucia, then Jamaica and then try North America.

"So Guyana is the first horizon to see how we do something for the first time outside Trinidad. We were a small company and it has catapulted to a fairly good-sized company but of course there is always the resources, the talent and how we manage this particular investment. Hopefully it will turn to be a good one and we will move to some other places."