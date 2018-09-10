Missing Guyanese labourer

Andrew Caesar, 40, from Berbice Guyana went missing after he left the Warren Trace, St Augustine, home of his friend last Sunday to meet someone. Friends and relatives said they are not convinced that the police are doing all they can to find him.

More than a week after 40-year-old Andrew Caesar left his friend's home at Warren Trace, St Augustine to meet an acquaintance, his friends and relatives are calling for answers into his disappearance.

They are pleading with authorities to commit themselves to finding him.

According to a close friend, Caesar, who is from Guyana, came to Trinidad in July for a vacation and was expected to return to Guyana tomorrow.

Caesar received a phone call at around midday last Sunday and left to meet an acquaintance, but did not tell the friend with whom he was staying, where he would be.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, the friend said he reported Caesar missing to the police last Tuesday, but said he was not convinced the Anti Kindapping Unit (AKU) were taking the case seriously.

"I spoke to them several times and each time they are telling me that he might be out drinking or liming. This isn't his first time in Trinidad and he has never overstayed his visit. I've been in contact with his wife and daughters in Guyana and they are all very concerned about his safety, we just want him returned to us."

Caesar's friend said he was concerned over the number of missing people in TT and urged anyone with information on his location to notify the police.