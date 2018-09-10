Man shot by police

A PRINCES TOWN man was shot in the legs by police on Sunday during an arrest.

According to reports Kevon Richardson was at his parents' Princes Town home when a relative called the police.

Police went to the house and tried to detain Richardson and one officer fired three shots, hitting 37-year-old Richardson in both legs.

The shooting was captured on video and posted to social media.

Before the shooting Richardson made several “live” videos, complaining of soldiers harassing him after being sent by a female relative.

The shooting has sparked conversation about police brutality with many users saying the officer went too far by shooting Richardson, while some said Richardson should have complied with the officer’s orders and allowed himself to be arrested.

Richardson is currently warded at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

There is no word yet from police as to what he can be charged with.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.