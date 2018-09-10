Jazz series for Little Carib

Jazz band élan parlé will perform at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, as part of the theatre’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

AWARD-WINNING jazz band, élan parlé will headline the opening night of the Little Carib Theatre’s new monthly jazz series. The series is part of the events in the lead-up to the theatre’s 70th anniversary in November.

Taking the stage, for one night only on September 23, will be founder and keyboardist Michael Low Chew Tung with Rodney Alexander on bass, Richard Joseph on drums, Anthony Woodroffe on woodwinds and Natasha Joseph on pan.

Using freewheeling improvisation over carefully-crafted compositions, élan parlé brings a contemporary jazz perspective to TT’s musical and cultural traditions, said a media release. The group’s vision is reflected in the band’s name “élan parlé” – artistically interpreted to mean spirited conversation, “often spoken in a Caribbean dialect, discussing world issues, but from a Caribbean perspective”, says “Ming” Low Chew Tung.

Since 2000, the band has recorded and released seven albums to date and has performed at jazz festivals and venues in St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, St Maarten, Dominica, St Kitts and throughout TT.

In 2002, the band received five nominations and won two awards at the Sunshine Music Awards in New York, including one for Best Recording by a duo or group. The latest release titled I am élan parlé features 11 original Caribbean jazz compositions.

November is a special month for Little Carib theatre which opened November 25, 1948; it is also the birth month of its founder, the late Beryl McBurnie. “These upcoming performances hope to preserve and continue her long, celebrated legacy as both performer and patron of the arts in TT and the Caribbean,” the release said.

Other upcoming shows will feature Rellon Brown and Dominant 7th Orchestra (October 21) and Chantal Esedelle and Moyenne (November 25).

Tickets cost $100.