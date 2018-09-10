Guard tied up and robbed

Photo by Enrique Assoon

FIVE masked men, two armed with guns, stormed the compound of the Persto Praesto Youth Development and Apprentice Centre in Freeport in the wee hours of this morning, tied up a security guard and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

According to police, the five men went onto the compound around 1.30 am.

The men robbed the guard of his mobile phone and cash before going into the centre's administrative office and stealing laptops, a projector and speakers. They also stole several weed wackers and mist blowers.

The centre houses at-risk youth and provides them with technical and vocational training in different fields.

PC Boxhill of the Freeport Police is continuing investigations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.