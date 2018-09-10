Doodhai’s says Friday was success: We’ll see if it got Garcia’s attention

Lynsley Doodhai, president of TUTTA

TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Lynsley Doodhai believes Friday’s day of rest and reflection was a success, “with almost 70 per cent of teachers” staying away from classes at both the Primary and Secondary levels.

Doodhai said all that is left to see is whether this action taken by teachers has gotten the attention of Education Minister Anthony Garcia and whether Garcia will now begin to treat with the list of issues facing the nation’s teachers.

Doodhai listed a dozen schools where not a single teacher turned up for duty. Those schools were: Mt Pleasant Government Primary in Claxton Bay, Monkey Town Government Primary in Barrackpore, Arima Hindu Primary, Elswick Presbyterian Primary in Rio Claro, Torrib Trace Presbyterian Primary in New Grant, Libertyville TML Primary in Rio Claro, San Fernando TML, Felicity Hindu and Presbyterian, Avocat Vedic, Siparia Road KPA, and the Bamboo Government Primary School.

“I would say it was a success we had the majority of teachers supporting us despite all the efforts to intimidate them, despite all the threats that were made and attempts to stifle support, TTUTA thanks its members who saw it fit to stay away from school today,” he said.

“We hope this action will bring resolutions to the issues facing teachers and that the Education Minister will see it fit to deal with these issues.”

He called Garcia “a master of deception,” saying his threats to teachers earlier last week galvanised support for the strike.

“He spoke in a press conference earlier today (Friday) , saying almost half of the teachers came out to work - he is trying to give the nation the impression that the day of rest and reflection was a failure - but he is master of deception.” Doodhai said the student turnout was even lower than their teachers’.

“We had about 65 to 70 per cent of teachers staying away from classes, the student absenteeism was much much higher.”

Asked if TTUTA is likely to take such action again in the near future if issues are not resolved, he said, “The general council will decide on that when they meet, it may not be another day to rest and reflect but it will be something that can highlight the issues teachers are facing.”