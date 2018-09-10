Chaguanas labourer charged with 2017 murder

CHARGED: Richard Ganese.

A Chaguanas man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 19-year-old Darrell Mansingh.

Richard “Bhaggi” Ganese, a labourer of Xavier Street, appeared before magistrate Christine Charles in the First Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was remanded into the custody and ordered to return to court on October 5.

Mansingh, a welder of Chase Village, was last seen at a bar in Felicity on August 4, 2017..

When he did not return home, his mother filed a missing person’s report at the Chaguanas police station two days later.

Days later, Mansingh’s body was found in a lonely area off Connector Road, Chaguanas, with several stab wounds and the neck almost severed.

Investigations into Mansingh’s murder were supervised by acting ASP Richard Smith, of the Central Division, Insp. Allister Jones and Sgt. Randy Ramjag, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3, while Cpl. Rajesh Radhaykissoon, also of HBI Region 3, laid the charge.