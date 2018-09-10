N Touch
Monday 10 September 2018
Body of man found in Maraval

The decomposing body of a man was found along the North Coast Road yesterday afternoon .

The discovery was made around 4 pm on Sunday by the Maraval police.

According to police reports, they received information that the body of a man was seen in some bushes off the North Coast Road, Maraval.

ASP Maraj and Inspector Cumberbatch led a team to the location, where they found the partially decomposing body.

The body bore injuries to the abdomen which police said resembled gunshot wounds.

It was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed from the scene.

More information will be proivided as investigations continue.

