Body of man found in Maraval
The decomposing body of a man was found along the North Coast Road yesterday afternoon .
The discovery was made around 4 pm on Sunday by the Maraval police.
According to police reports, they received information that the body of a man was seen in some bushes off the North Coast Road, Maraval.
ASP Maraj and Inspector Cumberbatch led a team to the location, where they found the partially decomposing body.
The body bore injuries to the abdomen which police said resembled gunshot wounds.
It was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed from the scene.
More information will be proivided as investigations continue.
