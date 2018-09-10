Bandits rob Tacarigua church

VALDEEN SHEARS

“Society is so depraved now that it is apparently normal for youths to rob a church. Gone are the days when anything of a church was considered off-limits. If you saw a 25 cent piece, on the floor, it was God’s own.

“Growing up it was considered sacrilegious to touch anything belonging to a church with ill-intent, now it seems it’s no longer looked at as taboo. That thinking is both foolhardy and sad,” lamented an elder of the Tacarigua Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The church was discovered broken into early on Thursday morning, by one of its pre-school teachers. The elder said he received a call from the teacher around 6 am on Thursday and they immediately contacted the Arouca police station.

On arrival at the compound, located at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, it was discovered that several rooms had been ransacked. A deadbolt lock was found on the ground outside a side entrance.

The building houses the church and a pre-school. “Apparently they got in through the pre-school window and went through the rooms and cabinets, most likely looking for the “collection”, but decided not to leave empty handed and took whatever they could carry,” he added.

Ironically, the four youths captured on CCTV footage had also taken the DVR, but threw it into a nearby drain. A stolen fan was also discovered discarded next to the device. Police, said the elder, was still able to get sufficient footage showing the culprits, who made off with two laptop computers, a microwave oven, a small hand-held camera and two miniature speakers

Only two weeks ago the church celebrated the graduation of more than 100 children at their recently concluded two-week vacation bible camp.

In an unrelated incident, in June, thieves broke into the soup kitchen of the Holy Cross RC Church at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town and stole thousands of dollars worth of goods, equipment and utensils.

According to reports, only one item, a pressure cooker box, was left untouched.

The kitchen was said to have been under the management of parishioners, who call themselves Friends of Holy Cross RC Church. Feeding the less fortunate in the community and all who visited, every Wednesday, had become a tradition for the last 30 years.