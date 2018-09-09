Toilets, infants dept in ‘deplorable’ state Health officials partially close Fanny Village Primary

Valdeen Shears

The infants department of the Fanny Village Government Primary School has been officially closed “until further notice” by the health department of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

This on the heels of a visit by Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, MP for the area Edmund Dillon and Point Fortin Mayor, Abdon Mason on Thursday.

The school was visited by public health officials last Tuesday and parents were awaiting their decision said vice president of the school parent/teacher association, Bevon Glasgow.

On Friday, a notice from the health department circulated stating that, “The toilet and the infants department are in deplorable condition and are non-functional.”

Glasgow, who is also a parent, expressed the hope that the unit would be reopened in the week as promised by Lovell during Thursday’s visit.

He noted that at that meeting, Lovell assured them of a subsequent visit by, Minister of National Security Stuart Young, the Education Minister Anthony Garcia Dillon and Mason on Tuesday.

An official from the Education Ministry also confirmed the closure of the infants unit based on a public health report forwarded to the ministry.

“According to the report the infants department alone, not the entire school, is to be immediately closed or relocated until all repairs outlined are completed to the satisfaction of all local authority,” said the ministry official.

Th issues, said the official, includes termite invested wood, rotted wood and all other state of disrepair.

Staff at the school also confirmed the unit’s closure and said a meeting is expected to be held tomorrow.

In early 2015, the school was gutted by fire and relocated to the Fanny Village Community Centre. A temporary two-room ply wood structure was built to house the first and second year students.