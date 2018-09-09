Suspect held for Reshma’s murder
No leads on death of diplomat’s driver
A 24-year-old man is in police custody and is expected to appear in court later this week following the discovery of the burnt remains of a missing woman found last week.
According to police reports, the woman was struck on the head with a piece of wood before she was set ablaze. The woman was unidentified for two days before fingerprints identified her as missing 21-year-old Reshma Mahadeo. Mahadeo, of Edinburgh 500, was last seen alive on Munroe Road, Cunupia on August 31 with a man from the area. Her burnt remains was found along Irrigation Road, Cunupia last Tuesday.
In an unrelated killing in the Central Division, police said they are still searching for a motive in the death of Jose Tito Rivas, 53. He was the official driver of El Salvador Ambassador Raymundo Ernesto Rodriquez Diaz. Police reports stated Rivas was found around midday on Friday. Police believe the Toyota Fortuner that his body was found in was abandoned, early Friday morning, as officers said they were on mobile patrol in that area around 3 am and there was no vehicle there.
Police reported that around 11.30 am, officers of the Cunupia Police Station, went to an area off Warren Road where they found a SUV and Rivas inside. Rivas was last seen leaving Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, around 9 pm on Thursday evening following his final official duty for the day.
Rivas was reported missing by his wife when he failed to return to his Valsayn home.
