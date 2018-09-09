Suspect held for Reshma’s murder No leads on death of diplomat’s driver

A crime scene investigator walks along dirt road where the body of Jose Tito Rivas was found in a car in Cunupia on Thursday. Rivas was the driver for El Salvador Ambassador Raymundo Ernesto Rodriquez Diaz. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A 24-year-old man is in police custody and is expected to appear in court later this week following the discovery of the burnt remains of a missing woman found last week.

According to police reports, the woman was struck on the head with a piece of wood before she was set ablaze. The woman was unidentified for two days before fingerprints identified her as missing 21-year-old Reshma Mahadeo. Mahadeo, of Edinburgh 500, was last seen alive on Munroe Road, Cunupia on August 31 with a man from the area. Her burnt remains was found along Irrigation Road, Cunupia last Tuesday.

In an unrelated killing in the Central Division, police said they are still searching for a motive in the death of Jose Tito Ri­vas, 53. He was the of­fi­cial dri­ver of El Sal­vador Am­bas­sador Ray­mun­do Ernesto Ro­driquez Di­az. Police reports stated Rivas was found around midday on Friday. Police believe the Toyota Fortuner that his body was found in was abandoned, early Friday morning, as officers said they were on mobile patrol in that area around 3 am and there was no vehicle there.

Police reported that around 11.30 am, officers of the Cunu­pia Po­lice Sta­tion, went to an area off War­ren Road where they found a SUV and Rivas inside. Ri­vas was last seen leav­ing Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, around 9 pm on Thurs­day evening following his final official duty for the day.

Ri­vas was re­port­ed miss­ing by his wife when he failed to re­turn to his Val­sayn home.