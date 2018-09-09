Private sector employees blank ‘strike’

Traffic wardens and a construction worker walk along Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Friday, reporting for duty despite a call by the labour movement for workers to stay at home. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The labour movement’s call for a nation day of rest and reflection was largely ignored by employees in the private sector.

That the view of the joint chambers which, in a media release yesterday, stated a “comprehensive survey” of member companies on Friday morning had revealed that 88 per cent stated the “illegal strike had no impact on their businesses, with 10 per cent reporting a minor impact and only two per cent reporting a major impact.”

“Employees from across the business sector have ignored calls from trade union leaders to participate in an illegal national strike.”

The joint chambers comprise Amcham TT, the Energy Chamber of TT, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Manufacturers’ Association.

The chambers also complimented and thanked workers for ignoring the “irresponsible calls for a national strike and for their continued diligence and hard-work.”

“Ninety per cent of our members reported that their absenteeism rates were at normal levels, with seven per cent reporting a lower absenteeism rate than for a normal Friday in September. This pattern was similar across sectors and for both unionised and non-unionised companies. The pattern was the same for both state-owned and private companies.

Absenteeism rates for companies reporting no impact were under one per cent, while those reporting a minor impact, reported an absenteeism of four per cent.