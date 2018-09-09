Paula tells businesses to hang on

File Photo: Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Businesses in south and central Trinidad have been advised to “hold on for another year” as government moves out of the failed oil refining business to the profitable exploration and production sector.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said during the official launch of the country’s newest business organisation, the Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce at the Gasparillo Ministry Centre, Happy Hill, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo on Saturday night.

“These are trying times but hang on for another year or so while we get out of this and seek to establish this new Petrotrin. Look for opportunities outside of sales and distribution and maximise the investments in agriculture.”

She said investment opportunities were presently available at the new 133 acre Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, Couva.