Man to appear in court for Tela’s murder

THE suspect in the chopping death of Gabriella Tehilla St Clair is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate today charged with murder. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Angelica Teelucksingh gave instructions for police to formally charge him yesterday. The instructions came after legal officer Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau (Region III) submitted a file a few days ago to the office of the DPP.

Police said the suspect, 28, of Arima, previously shared a brief relationship with St Clair.

Cpl Henry Smith is expected to lay the charge.

St Clair, fondly called Tela, of Beach Road in Palo Seco, was attacked by a man who chopped her in the head about 11.50 on Monday night. St Clair was at home with her five-year-old son, who witnessed the brutal attack. Relatives said the child ran out of the house and told neighbours that the man (named called) was killing his ‘Mommy’.

She died shortly after, early Tuesday, at the Siparia District Health Facility while receiving emergency treatment.

Police arrested the suspect whom they found hiding in some bushes nearby.

On Saturday afternoon scores of mourners attended her funeral service held at the Open Bible Church at Palo Seco. Officiating pastor, Kerry Smart, urged mourners to put their trust in God and not man.

St Clair, who would have celebrated her 28th birthday on October 11, was buried at Los Bajos Public Cemetery.