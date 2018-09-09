I love water & science Giovanni on swimming and school goals

Giovanni Alejandro Rivas is proud of his victories at the 2018 Goodwill Swim Meet in Barbados. PHOTO BY RHIANNA MC KENZIE

Giovanni Alejandro Rivas is swimming his way to international success, one competition at a time.

The 11-year-old swimmer spent his July-August vacation dominating the competition at the Goodwill Swim Meet in Barbados with his team mates, bringing home several medals and breaking a few records in the process.

Giovanni won several medals individually and with his team mates Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington and Jacob Cox. The TT team broke the Goodwill Swim Meet relay records, winning gold in the 4x100m medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x50m freestyle relay and 4x50m freestyle relay.

Giovanni won silver in the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle and the 100m butterfly. He also won bronze in the 50m freestyle and the 50m backstroke, the latter of which he was the only TTO athlete to break a national record with a swim time of 32.86 seconds. He was quick to point out that he is the second member of his family to break a national record. His ten-year-old brother Christiano Alejandro Rivas broke the record in the 100m butterfly.

But although Giovanni is already an accomplished athlete, he is first and foremost a student, and in his household, school comes first. He has just completed his first week of school at Hillview College. He told Newsday Kids while he is excited to embark on this new journey, he is also a bit apprehensive about having to start over his school life. He is looking forward to learning science, math and geography at his new school, and hopes one day to attain an open scholarship to England, where he can learn marine biology.

“I want to be in water and still do science,” he said with enthusiasm.

Like all determined athletes, his days are long and tiring, but he pushes through.

“(Training) has to be tough. If it was easy everyone could do it,” he said with a confident smile. He wakes up very early and goes to the pool and trains, then to school, back home to do exercises, homework, dinner then bed time. The workload is split between his two parents. His mother handles the school work and his father trains him. Giovanni likes having his dad as a coach. “He knows my body. He knows my strengths and my weaknesses.”

But while he may be a bit apprehensive about school, Giovanni is quite confident in swimming. He claims competition does not intimidate him in the least.

“I like to focus on me and my swim, and making my swim perfect, win or lose.” His mom said when he a newborn and it was cleaning time, Giovanni would scream until he was put in a tub of warm water. At six-months-old, his parents enrolled him at the La Joya Learn to Swim programme, and he has been in the water ever since, now swimming with the RWB Aquatic Academy, the official Centre of Excellence competitive swim club. Giovanni first started competing at the age of six.

“I love being in water,” he said. “I feel comfortable. I feel at home. I don’t swim for trophies.”

With big dreams of someday winning gold for his country at the Olympic games, he is well on his way to great things.