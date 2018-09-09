Health workers out in full force

Health care workers at the regional health authorities (RHAs) defied the call to take the day off to “rest and reflect” last Friday.

The RHAs reported over 95 per cent turnout of health care workers.

The labour movement had called for public servants to stay away from work citing issues of Government’s treatment of crime, the economy and the shutting down of the Petrotrin refinery.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh praised health care workers for their dedication to their jobs.

“Health care workers have demonstrated courage, commitment, professionalism and dedication. We have had a 100 per cent turnout reporting for duty. Our health care workers have earned the respect of a grateful nation. They have not only earned our renewed respect, but they have also earned our eternal gratitude and trust,” Deyalsingh said.

“You will agree that our health care workers have earned the honour of having their new tagline ‘Patients First’. I wish to thank all health care workers for their continued loyalty, commitment to duty, and for always putting patients first.”

Checks made at RHAs showed that most health workers turned up for work.

Eastern RHA chief executive officer (CEO) Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt said there was above 95 per cent turn out of workers including nurses, doctors, interns and cleaners. He said there were just three absentees.

Peter Neptune, corporate communications manager at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, said there was a full staff turn out with patients turning up for their appointments, showing their confidence that staff would be out to work and their needs would be met.