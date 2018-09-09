Espinet: Petrotrin still open to solutions

Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet

With discussions expected to continue between the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and state-owned oil company Petrotrin on Tuesday, chairman Wilfred Espinet has reiterated the board’s willingness to consider any plan which would make the company competitive and able to refinance its debt.

“We are open to any solution that will result in a self-sustainable, commercially viable company. This is a business and its purpose is to provide a return for its owners, the people of TT.”

In a media release on Friday, Petrotrin stated Tuesday’s meeting is in keeping with a memorandum of agreement signed on April 4 which established a working committee to oversee the restructuring of the oil company over an 18-month period.

On August 28, the board met with the union and outlined its plan to “exit the oil-refining business” and establish a new exploration and production company to make the business viable and “remove its dependence on the State.”

“The board’s plan will see Petrotrin phase out the oil refining business and begin to import the refined products (gasoline, diesel, aviation fuels) for TT and other markets within the region.”

TT uses approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in fuels, Petrotrin stated, adding all of the company’s oil would be exported.

And regarding the decision to exit the oil refining business, Espinet said this position was adopted following months of “careful review and analysis.”

He said the company has lost more than $8 billion in the last five years; is $12 billion in debt; and owes more than $3 billion in taxes and royalties.

“The company currently requires a cash injection of $25 billion to stay alive –– to refresh its infrastructure, and to repay its debt –– and even with that, if left as is, it is projected to continue losing about $2 billion a year.

“Our goal is to make the business internationally competitive; a sustainably profitable leader in the local energy sector; and an employer of choice, that is a source of national pride.”

Espinet also dismissed suggestions that fuel prices would increase on the local market saying Petrotrin currently sells fuel to NP and other customers at “prevailing world market prices.”

“That is not going to change. How would it? The Government...determines the price of fuel at the pump. One is a market driven number and the other is a policy decision. So there is absolutely no correlation between the two – people are trying to instil fear in the population to achieve their own ends.”

Petrotrin noted the unions have submitted questions to the company with the OWTU indicating that it would be tabling a “counter proposal” for the board’s consideration.

The period of transition will commence on October 1 and is expected to take several months.

OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick yesterday said he was unaware of Tuesday’s meeting and could not comment on whether the union would be attending.