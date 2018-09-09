Don’t put trust in man Pastor appeals to women at murdered mother’s funeral:

Relatives in grief during the funeral for Gabriela Tehilla St Clair, which took place at the Open Bible Church, Palo Seco, yesterday.

A PASTOR yesterday called for God to release a murder suspect from the power of darkness and bring him to the foot of the cross.

“This little girl died viciously. Lord, forgive her attacker. Wherever he is at this point in time, we ask the Holy Spirit to visit him. Even in the prison, we asked the Holy Spirit to visit him, open his eyes and lead him to repentance,” said Kerry Smart.

The little girl he referred to was Gabriella Tehilla St Clair, who would have celebrated her 28th birthday on October 11. Officiating at the funeral for the mother of one, a five-year-old boy, Smart yesterday said her death represents an opportunity not only for reflection but also for introspection.

The service took place at the Palo Seco Open Bible Church at the SS Erin Road.

St Clair, fondly called Tela, of Beach Road, Palo Seco, was chopped and killed at her home on Tuesday. Her son witnessed the brutal attack. She died at the Siparia District Health Facility while receiving emergency treatment. Police arrested a 32-year-old Arima man with whom she previously shared a relationship shortly after relatives found her on the kitchen floor with injuries. The suspect, who officers said she met online, remains in police custody.

There is significance in her name, the pastor said, given that “Tehilla” is derived from the Hebrew word which means the highest praise to God.

To those who may say they knew her and she was nothing that reflected the highest praise to God, Smart said, “You are fast and out of place!”

“If you think that Tehilla did not become the highest praise of God, today is an opportunity for us to become the highest praise of God. All of our accomplishments are supposed to be for His highest praise,” Smart told mourners.

On July 22, St Clair reported to Santa Flora police that the suspect made a threat against her life. The feisty pastor said based on what one of her cousins told him, it was like if Tehilla was in a prison. Any man or woman who wants to keep people in bondage is not of God.

“Jesus invites all of us to come to him. Do not put your trust in man, man buys wigs for you, man buys you panties, man buys you (applause from the congregation) and then you know what, he wants to own you. Give your life to Jesus (sic),” Smart suggested.

“The answer to TT’s problem is not a new political party. The answer to TT’s problems is not the voice of the OWTU. The answer to TT’s problems is Jesus.”

During the funeral, several mourners among them Ester Taylor, Melissa Baptiste and Destiny Adolphus, sang songs. St Clair’s brother Shiquan and cousin Lana Rogers delivered the eulogy and remembered her as a good mother and loving person. St Clair’s son sat quietly during the service and looked on.

The body was taken to Los Bajos Public cemetery for burial.