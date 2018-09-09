Blown away! Sacrifice pays off for trombonist Kensa Thomas-James

Kensa Thomas-James plays the trombone in the Police Service band. PHOTOS BY SUREASH CHOLAI

FOR the love music!

Growing up in Success Laventille, WPC Kensa Thomas-James saw the struggles of her parents to provide for the family and vowed to use all that she knew, music, to elevate herself.

Fast forward to August 31, when Thomas-James was one of the women chosen from the Police Service band to serenade President Paula-Mae Weekes as she entered the Police Administration Building for the Independence Day celebrations.

The 32-year-old said she joined the service just to be part of the police band.

Playing the trombone is no easy task, said Thomas-James, and her title of being the only professional woman trombonist in the English-speaking Caribbean came through dedication and sacrifice.

Apart from having to feel and hear the musical notes rather than play them, the one time she sought assistance in learning the instrument she was denied after a man said, “women want to do too much”.

“My parents sacrificed and bought me a second-hand trombone, a gold painted Bundy that used to fall apart.

“But I saw how they were sacrificing for me, they could not afford to pay for two children to get music lessons. I saw what music could have done for me so I took it seriously.

“When they brought it home I had no idea what to do or where to start, but very soon I realised that music and this trombone was my only way out. I started to pay attention to music videos and tutorials and got a hang of it. I later joined the TT Cadets and spent two years in the band. Then I joined a youth band called Vizion,” she said.

Growing up watching her family and relatives play instruments and hearing of how her grandfather played his standing bass while chipping through the city, before laptop armed DJs boarded music trucks, made Thomas-James love music more.

In 2007, she auditioned and was successful in becoming a member of Divine Echoes.

From there she studied and earned her Bachelor’s degree in music from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, where she graduated with honours in 2010.

She went on to arrange music for the band, as well as becoming the brass section leader and part time conductor.

“When I went for the audition I knew if I played well enough, I would get them bazodee and they would have to hire me. So said so done. I couldn’t read or write music then and I played Rene’s Song by Arturo Sandoval. There was a guy there, Mr Villafana, who told the others that if I could play that on trombone then I could learn to play anything and told them to give me a chance.”

After getting such a chance she bettered herself by copying the music sheets, taking them home with her to practice.

She watched and listened to videos and took tutorials wherever they came, because she knew from childhood that music was the key to improving life for herself and her family. The mother of one said she has motivated and mentored others to pursue their passion for music.

Asked about her first real paid gig, Thomas-James said, “Oh my God I was so happy. That went to the purchase of my car. It wasn’t about the money you know but to see my dream come through, you know. I knew that this was my way to give back to my parents and say they don’t have to worry about me any more. Trombone is my life, it pays for my clothes, my home.”

Thomas-James has played throughout the Caribbean and Africa, playing for David Rudder, Kes The Band, Errol Ince, and Caribbean In Excess. She credits her success to her dedication to her craft. She is at practice from as early as 6.30 am daily, and arrives for her performances ahead of time. The same goes for rehearsals.

“The passion I have and the love I possess for music gets me hired and has me where I am. I didn’t even know I was the only professional trombone player in the Caribbean. I was surprised when I learnt this and I did my research and I realise it is true. To be honest, I feel normal with that title, I just love music and my trombone.”