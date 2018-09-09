Architect and pro bodybuilder Simon to launch fitness website

Architect and pro bodybuilder Dexter Simon at his office in Diego Martin. PHOTO BY JEFF K. MAYERS

SHERDON PIERRE

LOCAL professional bodybuilder and architect Dexter Simon will be launching his website – dextersimon.com – next Friday with the hope of bulking up on his local and regional clients.

Simon said, “This is the first online training service in TT and the Caribbean. It caters for online training plans that you can purchase then use it in gyms or at your home.” The website will have various packages that will focus on physique, body toning, competitive training, health, diet, nutritional tips and motivational speeches. The website will also be linked to all his social media handles.

The owner of the Asylum Training Centre in Diego Martin, Simon said, “Locally and regionally, we don’t have the access to online training, coaching or diet plans, so this is something people can access easily and implement them into their daily lives to help to save them time.”

Simon added, “My expectation is for people to gravitate towards the website and make use of the available plans especially the one-on-one packages.” The website was designed by Melissa Marchand who works a US-based company and it will also feature the services of his twin brother Derrick who is the national triathlon coach and owner of One-A-Week Multiple Sport.

Apart from his business venture, the 49 year old Simon will be focusing on participating in the inaugural International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB) Championships to be held in Rome, Italy in November.

Simon will be the only Masters athlete out of the 25 participants at the Championships. He said, “My preparation will be eight weeks and extremely intense. It will be the greatest effort I ever had to put out for anything in my life, because of the status of the event.” He explained, “The first four weeks will be mass building, while the other four weeks are for defining the body. My initial goal is to make to the top 15; it will be tough because it is the top 25 in the world.”

On his training, he said, “My regimen will be Monday to Saturday three sessions per day – two cardio sessions and one weight session – while two sessions on Sundays and my rest is eight to nine hours of sleep every night. ”

Simon, who won TT`s first ever gold medal at the 2017 Arnold Classic in Barcelona, Spain, said his daily routine is extremely disciplined.An architect and project manager, Simon has been in the business for close to 30 years and has worked on several commercial buildings around the country including banks and nightclubs. He is also a motivational speaker with bp TT. “My repertoire is huge,” he said.

With two children, Simon said a normal day is like this: “Training in the morning, then drop kids to schools, spend some hours in the office, train before midday, a couple hours in the office after lunch, pick up kids then train clients in afternoon, then work out again.”

Simon, coached by the legendary Lawrence Marshall, thanked his sponsors Arties Meats, Melissa Dean Duty and The Bar by the Beast for helping him work towards achieving his dreams.