A visit to Biswas House

A Bend in the River by VS Naipaul

Part six of KEITH JARDIM’s engaging story involving the childhood home of VS Naipaul.

Just like myself, I thought. I pick a bad day to tell the truth, and still no blasted rain. Or rather, to begin to tell it, and then to realise, too late, that truth is often better left unsaid – for a while anyway.

But I was in the Biswas House, so what the hell? Tell them. Tell the world, I thought, and honour the writers the house had produced. And that was when I decided to lie. Guides often do. It’s part of our trade.

“Oh,” I said to Franz, “nothing is amazing any more. One reads the newspapers and sees that it is so. The TV. The Internet. Even genocide has become just another banality.”

I drooped my height slightly, imitating Tissa in An Unfinished Journey, trying my best to seem in despair. “The world is what it is…” I began the first line of A Bend in the River.

Polly said, “You! You lead us down the garden path with promises of this and that along the way, and now – ” she thrust her open palms upwards – “now you, you – dither!”

Her repetition of “you” tensed me: visions of the winged vagrant in St James returned, and I winced, more in memory of him and what the poor man and so many like him meant for the 56th year of independence of our tottering republic, than Polly’s tone.

Franz said, with a mild smile, “Sir, you have a vision of disorder; yours is a landscape of placelessness, solitude and breakdown. Are you a mimic man?”

Polly began to laugh, a quiet, stifled laughter, as if she felt an amused pity for me.

I was glad. For the guide, such a response from those in the materialist world is a sign the guide is close to moksha. The materialist senses our remove from the commonplace, and responds with laughing or scorn, usually. I almost brought my hands together and lifted my fingertips to my lips, but I couldn’t recall if Hindus, Buddhists and Jainists did that.

Then was when the words of Shelley came to me. One of the supreme Romantics would save me. I said: “I love all waste/and solitary places; where we taste/the pleasure of believing what we see/is boundless, as we wish our souls to be.”

Polly said: “There was a new danger: the buccaneers, French and English, human debris of the Caribbean, clad in skins and caked in dirt and animal blood. Their unpoliced grounds were on the island of Hispaniola, which the Spaniards had dispeopled. The cattle and pigs they hunted were feral descendants of the domestic breeds the Spaniards had left behind; and the hunters themselves had grown as wild. Now they found leaders and patrons and became gangsters of the sea.”

“Caribbean governments,” I said. “The Loss of El Dorado.” I sighed. “Even they must have felt some version of what Shelley wrote. Even they.”

Franz frowned. “It’s possible, but...”

Polly said, “Hmm.”

“Maybe simpler, safer, to think they couldn’t,” I ventured.