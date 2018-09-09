$50,000 stolen from Shirvan store

No one has been held in connection with a robbery at the Shirvan Plaza in Tobago. Bandits escaped with a little over $50,000 from Shirvan Drugs store at around 2 am last Thursday. Two men were seen on CCTV footage entering the back of the plaza, along Shirvan Road, through a bushy area.

A store manager, who wished to be unnamed, described the event as stressful.

He said, “when you start a new business it takes sometimes six months until you can really benefit because for months you don’t make anything. It’s real hard to see as soon as you now getting into it something like this comes and happen.” This is the first time the store was robbed.

According to police reports, one of the men entered through a very slim burglar proof area, through a ventilation space and into the store.

Minutes after the bandits exited the store’s back door holding a small safe containing the cash.

Sunday Newsday understands at the time of the robbery the security guard on duty was not at his post for very long period.

The store was not ransacked. No one has been held in connection with the robbery. Investigations into the incident are continuing.