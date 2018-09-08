TKR win sixth straight CPL match

File photo: Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Dwayne Bravo plays a shot in their first match against St Lucia Stars in the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) are now guaranteed a top two finish when the preliminary stage ends on Sunday, after winning their sixth straight match in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, last night.

Leaders TKR defeated last placed Barbados Tridents by nine runs in their penultimate preliminary match.

In the CPL, teams have a better chance of progressing to the final if they finish in the top two after the preliminary stage.

After the prelims, the teams finishing first and second will play in qualifier one with the winner advancing straight to the final. The loser of qualifier one will have a second chance of advancing to the final. The loser of qualifier one will play the winner of the eliminator with the winner advancing to the final. The eliminator will be a match between the third placed and fourth placed teams after the prelims with the loser going home.

Last night, wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin top scored with 51 to lead TKR to 180 for five batting first. Ramdin faced 31 balls and cracked five fours and two sixes. Dwayne Bravo continued his top form with the bat of late, scoring 33 at the end of the innings. Fast bowler Chemar Holder and leg spinner Imran Khan took 2/42 and 2/25 respectively in their four-over spells.

In reply, Barbados Tridents displayed a valiant effort but could only muster 171/5 in 20 overs. Leading the way was Nicholas Pooran with 44 off 32 balls with two fours and four sixes. Shai Hope contributed 26, but Fawad Ahmed grabbed 3/28 in four overs to help limit the Tridents. Ahmed is now the leading wicket taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.52. TKR will play their final preliminary match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Guyana at 6 pm, on Sunday night.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Trinbago Knight Riders 180/5 (Denesh Ramdin 51, Dwayne Bravo 33,Chemar Holder 2/42, Imran Khan 2/25) vs Barbados Tridents 171/5 (Nicholas Pooran 44, Shai Hope 26, Fawad Ahmed 3/28) Knight Riders won by nine runs