Simply local

LOCALLY-sourced ingredients still remain near and dear to my heart. Of late, many hard to find local ingredients have now become staples on our supermarket shelves, in their freezers and at our markets.

We can now find cassava flour rubbing shoulders with regular flour, freshly-grated coconut and cassava are available in the freezers of local supermarkets, and local kale, a once sought-after superfood, can be found both at supermarkets and markets. Locally-grown arugula, radishes and butter lettuce are all being sold. So the question then becomes, how do we incorporate them into our diets?

Honestly, it’s so simple because they are all so delicious.

I have been developing new recipes using some of my favourite local ingredients, they have become staples and favourites in my go-to recipe collection. Others are simply golden oldies with convenience modifications.

Pone is a tradition but can only be found at bakeries, why not try it yourself at home? You can purchase the grated coconut and cassava, so it then becomes an effortless stir together treat that will bring our traditions back to your kitchens.

Cassava Flour Empanadas

2 cups cassava /yucca flour

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup softened butter

Cool water to mix

1 lb ground chicken

1 tsp ground garlic

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

2 tbs coconut oil

1 small onion chopped

1/2 cup corn kernels

2 tbs Portugese thyme or marjoram

1 tbs Spanish thyme, chopped

Season chicken with garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent, add chicken and corn and cook until brown.

Add Portuguese thyme and cook for a few minutes more.

Add the chopped Spanish thyme and stir well.

Remove from heat; turn out into a shallow bowl, chill.

Pastry:

Combine the flour with salt and butter; rub the butter in with your fingers until a mealy consistency is achieved.

Add water gradually and knead to a soft dough.

Wrap and chill for about 15 mins.

Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thick, stamp out 3-inch rounds.

Place 1 tbs filling onto the bottom centre of each round and fold the top portion over the lower portion, covering the meat, seal with a little water.

Heat some coconut oil in a frying pan, fry empanadas until golden and cooked through.

Makes about 12

These can be baked, brush them liberally with coconut oil and bake in a 375F pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.

Kale Cassava and Codfish Cakes

2 ozs salted cod, soaked, rinsed, and shredded

1 small bunch kale, about 5 leaves

1 small onion finely chopped

2 pimento peppers

2 tbs fresh French thyme

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup cassava flour

1/2 tsp allspice powder

1 egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Coconut oil to fry

Squeeze excess water from cod and set aside.

Trim hard stalks from the kale and chop roughly

In a food processor, finely chop cod, kale, onion, peppers, thyme, and parsley.

Remove to a mixing bowl.

Add cassava flour, allspice powder, stir well.

Now add the egg and stir well to combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Form into flat patties and pan fry in coconut oil.

Makes 6

Cassava Pone

1 lb cassava, or frozen grated cassava

1 dried coconut meat only or 2 cups freshly-grated frozen coconut

1/4 lb peeled pumpkin, grated

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbs butter

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup water

Preheat oven to 350F

Peel cassava and grate finely.

Finely grate coconut.

Combine cassava with coconut and pumpkin.

Add sugar and stir.

Rub in butter then add spices.

Stir together well.

Add bitters and stir.

Add water, just to moisten.

Mixture should be very thick but not slack in consistency.

Press into a well greased 9 X 9 inch baking tin.

Bake for about 30 minutes until golden.

Makes one –pone or 9 pieces.

