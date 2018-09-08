Santa Rosa, Prisons clash in knock-out quarters

FC SANTA Rosa and Prison Service FC will meet today in the first and possibly the most contentious TT Super League quarter-final knock-out match, at the Arima Velodrome from 7.30 pm.

The four quarter-final matches will be played this weekend.

The feature opening match sees an FC Santa Rosa, who were on a bye for the first round, eager to return to winning ways after dropping points for the first time in eight matches two weekends ago.

They played to a 1-1 draw with fellow title contenders, Cunupia FC.

If Santa Rosa are to move closer to the league and knock-out double, they will have to get past a stubborn Prison Service team, which sits fourth in the league standings.

Prison Service have been strong enough defensively having suffered only two losses this season. However, their 18 goals scored this season pales in comparison to FC Santa Rosa, who have twice as many with 36 in the league.

Tomorrow, action continues will all three matches kicking off at 3.45 pm.

League leaders Queen’s Park, the other team to get a bye into the quarter-final round will face off against RSSR FC at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair.

Cunupia FC take on Police FC at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, while San Fernando Giants, the shock first round winners over Guaya United, meet Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at St Margaret’s Recreation Ground.

There will be no added time for knock-out matches. All matches ending in a tie will be determined immediately after with a penalty shoot-out.