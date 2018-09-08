PoS youth learn to read to lead

Graduates of the BPTT-sponsored YMCATT Read to Lead project show off their certificates at a function last Saturday. Sharing in the moment are Pau Phillips, YMCATT, right; Michael Daniel, general manager — Projects, Trinidad, BPTT; and Rachael Caines, third from left in back row, corporate responsibility adviser, BPTT; and Odetta Alexander, fourth from left, CEO, YMCATT.

THE Young Men’s Christian Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YMCATT) ended its Read to Lead literacy programme, which targeted children from Port of Spain environs, with a graduation at its headquarters at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, last Saturday.

Thirty-six children, five-13 years old, drawn from the communities of Morvant, Laventille and East Port of Spain received their certificate of participation after successfully completing the course held at the YMCATT on Saturdays.

The Read to Lead programme, now four years in operation, is designed to focus on the importance of children’s literature and to promote reading among children, especially in marginalised and vulnerable communities.

The three-month project was supported by BPTT which came in for “heartfelt thanks” by the YMCA representatives and parents, said a media release.

Gennette Jones of East Port of Spain, whose eight-year-old son Jaden completed the course, was ecstatic about the results as she saw marked signs of improvement in Jaden’s reading ability.

“He fell back in his reading in his second year at school. I decided to enter him in the Read to Lead course as a remedial tool. He has improved by leaps and bounds. The programme is really fun with several extra-curricular activities thrown in. As parents, we are also actively involved in reading to our children. This has built his self-confidence a lot and he is picking up books to read on his own,” said Jones.

As for Jaden, a pupil of Nelson Street Boys Government Primary School, the whole experience was a “very happy” one. “I really like reading now. I know that it is important for me to be able to read well to do my best in school. I intend to ask mummy to buy a lot of books for me to read,” he said.

Explaining his company’s support for the programme, BPTT’s projects general manager Michael Daniel said, “When I received the request from YMCA to join hands in the Read to Lead programme, I looked back in my childhood and saw that it was my own love for reading that helped me to become a leader at one of the most important companies in the country. Then, without hesitation, I agreed because I know how important it is to read, especially if you want to lead in various aspects of life, and you have to start at an early age.”

Why would an oil and gas company care about a reading programme? Daniel explained, “The answer is simple. BP’s aspiration is to impact the lives of every citizen wherever we operate, old and young, rich and poor. In addition to paying royalties and taxes, we have partnered with NGOs and CBOs to ensure we live our aspiration in education, in the arts, in developing businesses, in protecting the environment and in national capacity development.”

He said BPTT believed that education was a most important requisite for national development, adding that the company allocated around 60 percent of its corporate responsibility budget to education initiatives throughout the country from pre-school to tertiary level.

YMCATT chief executive officer Odetta Alexander, who presented a plaque to Daniel to signal BPTT’s partnership, acknowledged BPTT’s support.

“I can tell you that your social investment was realised in a meaningful way.

You have created a renewed sense of hope in the future of our children,” Alexander said.

She thanked BPTT’s corporate responsibility adviser Rachael Caines for her thoughtfulness in “constantly liaising” during the workshop to ensure the process went smoothly.

She also commended staff, tutors, facilitators and parents for devoting their time and talents to make the project a success.