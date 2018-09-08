Police, relatives tight-lipped on ‘ransom demand’

CRIME EXHIBIT: Natalie Pollonais’ car is taken to the Police Administration Building in San Fernando yesterday.

DESPITE major police operations in South Trinidad, Palmiste mother of three, Natalie Pollonais remained missing up until news time yesterday.

Newsday received information that a ransom demand had been made for Pollonais’ safe return, but her relatives and senior police declined to comment or confirm that information.

Pollonais, 47, was last seen leaving the C3 shopping complex in San Fernando on Thursday around 11.30am. She had called a friend and promised to visit after leaving the mall, but when she failed to show up the friend raised an alarm. Calls to her cellphone went to voicemail. Her husband, Jason Pollonais – Inland and Offshore Contractors Ltd director – reported the matter to the San Fernando CID on Thursday evening. Her BMW car was found abandoned along Cypress Hills, Union Hall San Fernando on Thursday night. Her registration plates had been covered with fake plates. The vehicle was dusted for fingerprints at the San Fernando Police Administration Building and later taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit.

Police yesterday denied rumours that a suspect had been arrested, with a senior investigator saying there was too much rumours circulating. “We have not detained anyone and I do not know where that information would have originated, but it is not true,” the investigator said.

Newsday was told that management at C3 have released Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage which shows Pollonais leaving the mall’s compound in her car around 11.30am.

“There are also rumours that she was snatched by someone at the mall and forced into a panel van, that is not true. The CCTV footage puts her driving off the mall compound like normal.”

Newsday visited the Pollonais’ home in Palmiste yesterday, but relatives declined to speak. Pollonais’ car was found in almost the same location as the vehicle of Carolyn Katwaroo, who disappeared three years ago.

Katwaroo, who also lived in Palmiste, went missing on September 11, 2015 and her white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned hours later in Cypress Hills. Katwaroo has never been found.

When Newsday asked whether police were looking into a link between both disappearances, a senior officer said investigators are taking a “holistic” approach to Pollonais’ case.