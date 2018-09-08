PNM nominations close, Rowley unopposed
DR KEITH ROWLEY is set to return as political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the party’s September 30 internal election.
At the close of nominations at 4 pm yesterday, sources said there were no challengers to Rowley, thus paving the way for his return. However, in a surprise development, Chinua Alleyne will now contest the position of general secretary. Sources said Alleyne, nephew of late prime minister Patrick Manning, had initially expressed an interest in contesting the position of youth officer but has decided against it.
Alleyne, who filed his nomination papers for general secretary, yesterday, at Balisier House, Port of Spain, will contest the position as an independent candidate.
He is being challenged for the post by Government senator Foster Cummings, a member of Rowley’s slate. His slate was released in a Whatsapp message on Wednesday. In other developments, sources said former minister in the Ministry of Finance Mariano Browne has decided against contesting the position of vice-chairman. The post is now being contested by Joseph Ross, a former San Juan/Barataria MP and tourism minister, attorney Ronald Boynes – a former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte. Le Hunte, like Cummings, is also on Rowley’s slate.
Arima councillor Brennon Patterson has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of public relations officer. He is being challenged by former senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing.
Positions to be contested unchallenged are lady vice-chairman (Camille Robinson-Regis); treasurer (Howard Chin Lee); labour relations officer (Jennifer Baptiste-Primus); and welfare officer (Joycelyn Bodden).
THE OFFICIAL LIST FROM THE PNM INTERNAL SUPERVISORY
COMMITTEE FOR THE
SEPTEMBER 30 ELECTION.
POLITICAL LEADER
Dr Keith Rowley
CHAIRMAN
Colm Imbert
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
VICE CHAIRMAN
Robert Le Hunte
Joseph Ross
Ronald Boynes
LADY VICE CHAIRMAN
Camille Robinson Regis
GENERAL SECRETARY
Chinua Alleyne
Foster Cummings
ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY
Abigail Cox
Daniel Dookie
TREASURER
Howard Chin Lee
EDUCATION OFFICER
Clayton Blackman
Overand Padmore
PRO
Brennon Patterson
Laurel Lezama Lee Sing
SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICER
Dane Wilson
Avinash Singh
Miguel Donawa
ELECTIONS OFFICER
Darian Marcelle
Linus Rogers
Indar Parasram
LABOUR RELATIONS OFFICER
Jennifer Baptiste-Primus
FIELD OFFICER
Abdon Mason
Nal Ramsingh
WELFARE OFFICER
Joycelyn Bodden
YOUTH OFFICER
Ndale Young
Hillan Morean
OPERATIONS OFFICER
Irene Hinds
Eber Steele Attong
