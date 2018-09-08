PNM nominations close, Rowley unopposed

PNM political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

DR KEITH ROWLEY is set to return as political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the party’s September 30 internal election.

At the close of nominations at 4 pm yesterday, sources said there were no challengers to Rowley, thus paving the way for his return. However, in a surprise development, Chinua Alleyne will now contest the position of general secretary. Sources said Alleyne, nephew of late prime minister Patrick Manning, had initially expressed an interest in contesting the position of youth officer but has decided against it.

Alleyne, who filed his nomination papers for general secretary, yesterday, at Balisier House, Port of Spain, will contest the position as an independent candidate.

He is being challenged for the post by Government senator Foster Cummings, a member of Rowley’s slate. His slate was released in a Whatsapp message on Wednesday. In other developments, sources said former minister in the Ministry of Finance Mariano Browne has decided against contesting the position of vice-chairman. The post is now being contested by Joseph Ross, a former San Juan/Barataria MP and tourism minister, attorney Ronald Boynes – a former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte. Le Hunte, like Cummings, is also on Rowley’s slate.

Arima councillor Brennon Patterson has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of public relations officer. He is being challenged by former senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing.

Positions to be contested unchallenged are lady vice-chairman (Camille Robinson-Regis); treasurer (Howard Chin Lee); labour relations officer (Jennifer Baptiste-Primus); and welfare officer (Joycelyn Bodden).

THE OFFICIAL LIST FROM THE PNM INTERNAL SUPERVISORY

COMMITTEE FOR THE

SEPTEMBER 30 ELECTION.

POLITICAL LEADER

Dr Keith Rowley

CHAIRMAN

Colm Imbert

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

VICE CHAIRMAN

Robert Le Hunte

Joseph Ross

Ronald Boynes

LADY VICE CHAIRMAN

Camille Robinson Regis

GENERAL SECRETARY

Chinua Alleyne

Foster Cummings

ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY

Abigail Cox

Daniel Dookie

TREASURER

Howard Chin Lee

EDUCATION OFFICER

Clayton Blackman

Overand Padmore

PRO

Brennon Patterson

Laurel Lezama Lee Sing

SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICER

Dane Wilson

Avinash Singh

Miguel Donawa

ELECTIONS OFFICER

Darian Marcelle

Linus Rogers

Indar Parasram

LABOUR RELATIONS OFFICER

Jennifer Baptiste-Primus

FIELD OFFICER

Abdon Mason

Nal Ramsingh

WELFARE OFFICER

Joycelyn Bodden

YOUTH OFFICER

Ndale Young

Hillan Morean

OPERATIONS OFFICER

Irene Hinds

Eber Steele Attong