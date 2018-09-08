Moms: Train children’sbrain to read

INTERNATIONAL Literacy Day (ILD) is being celebrated around the world today with the theme Literacy and Skills Development. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work, evolve rapidly, Unesco said.

This year, ILD explores and highlights integrated approaches that simultaneously can support the development of literacy and skills, to ultimately improve people’s life and work and contribute to equitable and sustainable societies.

Unesco’s International Literacy Day, since it was first held in 1966, focuses on raising awareness globally on the issues surrounding adult and child literacy.

In its message to mark the day, the local NGO Moms for Literacy is urging reading be encouraged from birth. In a media release Moms stressed the difference between a “TV-trained brain” and “a reading-trained brain”

It said, “The orientation to reading must begin at birth, ‘catch them before the television does’ is the attitude we must adopt. Once the orientation to reading is done early and in a loving, exciting way, as your child get older he/she will willingly get their books to read for pleasure rather than watch television. “The TV-trained brain and the reading-trained brain are indeed two different brains. One is passive taking in information, the other is actively using imagination. This can make a great difference in your child’s academic life.”

Acknowledging that learning to read has changed from what is used to be 20 to 25 years ago, Moms said “children are more informed, their brains are more alert and they can be introduced to words by sight from as early as six months.” Moms said most six-month-old babies can differentiate between a soda bottle and a bottle of juice, “because they have seen (or been introduced) to the difference from as early as two months.

“If these babies are introduced to words on flash cards which are clearly written and are presented to them frequently in a loving fun way, reading will begin. Words can be presented three to four times per day and as your baby says new words they can be taught through flash cards in ten- minute presentations where you flash words fast and say them clearly,” Moms for Literacy said.

“Your baby will be able to read as many words as he has learnt to speak by two years old with pleasure not pressure.”

For more info: 638-6667.