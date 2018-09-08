Learn, listen to parents Amalgamated chairman to SEA students

Chairman of Amalgamated Security Services Limited Dr. Michael Aboud during his address at the Amalgamated Security Grant Distribution of the Anthony Joseph Foundation, which took place in Chaguanas. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Amalgamated Security Services Ltd chairman Dr Michael Aboud has offered two pieces of advice to the children of employees who were successful in the 2018 SEA examinations–continue their education and listen to their parents.

“A small piece of advice that I can give at this time would be everything that you want to do in your life, in terms of your successes, education is a very important component, something that you need to make sure that you have so that your dreams, careers and what you seek for yourself in the future can materialise.

"Education is the foundation of this, and continue to listen to the advice that your parents have to give. They know best, children always feel they know but you must not fail to listen to the guidance of your parents.”

Aboud was the feature speaker at the second annual grant distribution of the Anthony Joseph Foundation to the children of employees at the company’s conference centre, Montrose Main Road, Chaguanas yesterday.

He said the hard work done by the students must “never go unnoticed” while the “hard and dedicated work of the parents must not go unmentioned.”

Aboud told the 37 recipients that the SEA examinations was one of many journeys which they would have to undertake and congratulated them on making their families proud of their achievements.

“This success would only have come about through hard work on your part and the sacrifices made by your parents, please continue the good work and keep us proud.”

The Anthony Joseph Foundation, which seeks to support the children of employees through an annual grant distribution, was established in 2016 in memory of former employee Cpl Anthony Joseph who was killed while on duty on December 20, 2015.

Ariana Bascombe, left, receives a grant from Amalgamated Security Services Ltd chief administrative officer Pamela Hosein during the company's grant distribution of the Anthony Joseph Foundation at its conference centre in Chaguanas yesterday.