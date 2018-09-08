Inaugural Soccer 6’s Caged Committee Cup launched

The champions trophy which will be at stake at the Soccer 6’s Caged Committee Cup.

A JACKPOT of $10,000 in cash and $10,000 in services from the group Strictly FX (SFX) will be on offer for the champion team at the inaugural Soccer 6’s Caged Committee Cup, which will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field in Mucurapo from September 21-24.

This year’s event was launched on Thursday evening at the House of Angostura, Laventille.

The runners-up will pocket $5,000 cash in addition to $5,000 in services from SFX, and the third-placed team will get $2,500 cash and $2,500 in services from SFX. A total of 20 teams, from TT’s most influential party committees, will be involved in the six-a-side event, which will feature four groups of five teams.

Group A will involve: Green House Events; Illusions; Fantasy; Netsix and Chill; and Red Ants. Group B will feature: TT Entertainment Network; Air Committee; Bliss; Goal E Sport Academy; and Harts. Group C will comprise Jouvert Jumbeez; Dignitaries; Tribe; Espadas and FC Cidi. Group D will have Entice; Caesar’s Army; Red 96.7FM; Yuma and Pune.

There will be group matches on September 21 (from 7-11 pm) and September 22 (from 1-9 pm), with a rest day on September 23 and the knockout matches – quarter-finals, semi-finals and final – on September 24 (from 2-9 pm).

According to the organisers, “Soccer 6’s is not your ordinary tournament. It is a state-of-the-art event offering teams and supporters non-stop action, both on and off the field. It is, what we would call a ‘soccer picnic on steroids’.” Matches will be played on two customised fields which will be caged using truss structures and football nets.

There will also be individual and team awards on the day, with the Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball Award) getting a trophy and $2,000 cash, while the leading goalscorer (Golden Boot Award) and the best goalkeeper (Golden Glove Award) each earning a trophy and $1,000 cash. Trophies will also be on offer for the teams winning the Fair Play Award and the Best Uniformed.